FAIR HAVEN — The local rescue squad is looking to work with the town and get creative on funding.
Sean Galvin, emergency medical services chief of the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, asked the Select Board at its Oct. 20 meeting if it would consider applying for a federal grant on the squad’s behalf.
“And if we do end up doing a grant, writing it for my position because I don’t want to do it,” he said. “I’m supposed to be retired. I took this on because it needed to happen. I was on the board of directors there, and I’m not going to jump ship on them. I plan on staying until we can have a smooth transition into someone who would be really good at this and hopefully better at it than I am.”
He referred to the SAFER grant, which he said was created with firefighters in mind but can also be used for EMS positions.
Galvin noted that the SAFER grant has been structured in various ways. Sometimes it will completely fund the first few years of a position, but the grantee must then pay for the remaining years.
Other times it’s funded a position completely in the first year, at 75% the next, and lower the next year until it’s phased out entirely. Galvin said he expects the board would have many questions, but was hoping it and the squad could look into it more.
Select Board Chairman Bob Richards said there have been some issues with similar grants in the past and would like a deeper conversation about the options before moving forward.
Prior to his pitch, Galvin updated the board on the rescue squad’s finances, which he said had been shaky for the past few years.
Galvin took on his current role in mid-March.
“The finances, obviously, were in pretty rough shape,” he said. “They still are in rough shape, but we’re making progress.”
The squad now uses an outside firm for its billing operations, which has brought in more funds.
He said the world of medical billing is its own field and given how complex and ever-changing it is, a professional service was needed.
Another thing the squad is now doing that it wasn’t before is non-emergency transfers. These are ambulance rides people get from the hospital to their home or nursing facility. Galvin said that since these are all planned in advance, it’s more certain the insurance company will pay for them. The squad needed to do these anyway to cover its expenses.
“People think you respond to 911 calls and it covers the bills, it doesn’t,” he said. “You don’t get paid for all the bills you submit, you don’t get paid for all of the responses. Straight 911 calls will not carry the rescue squad.”
The squad has been working to build relationships with medical facilities for these transfers.
There were some concerns at first about the squad not being available for 911 calls when conducting a transfer.
Galvin said the squad was worried, too, but has managed to create a system that works, not that having more EMTs wouldn’t help.
Galvin said it’s hard to find EMTs, as the job requires a great deal of training, comes with enormous responsibility, and pays less than working in a fast food restaurant.
Another financing issue, Galvin said, was the squad had left stagnant the funding it asks the towns it serves to provide. He said the rate should have been going up slightly each year, but was left alone while the reserves were dipped into. Those reserves are gone now, he said.
“We’re doing better than we were three or four months ago; if you look at the bank account it’s slowly climbing, but if you go by month we’re still not out of the woods by any means,” he said. “My plan is to put together a solid, accurate budget and start educating people and start sharing it with the board before it’s time to vote so everybody can make an informed decision.”
