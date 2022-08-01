FAIR HAVEN — Chadd Viger is the newest member of the select board.
Viger was appointed at the July 26 board meeting, following an executive session, according to unapproved minutes of the meeting posted to the town’s website.
Viger was among three people who’d submitted a letter of interest to the board following the resignation of former board chairman, Chris Cole, at the previous meeting in July.
The board recording secretary, Claire Stanley, had a letter in but at the meeting asked that her name be withdrawn. That left Viger, John Lulek and Bonnie Rosati to be considered.
Lulek is the town health officer. He ran for a seat on the board this past March against four other candidates, two of whom currently sit on the board — Jay Brown and Rich Greenough.
“I’ve been on the select board for many years in the past,” said Lulek, at the meeting. “I think I have a lot to contribute, yet, as to what’s going on now and in the future and that’s why I put my name in there.”
Rosati said she’d served one year on the board in the past.
“I think I have a different perspective on some of these issues, and I think I have something to contribute,” she said. “Fair Haven is moving forward and I want that to continue.”
Viger said he’s been in Fair Haven for a little more than 10 years.
“My wife grew up here,” he said. “In the day time, I serve as the CEO of Recovery House that operates a home for Rutland. I am a faculty member at Castleton University and I volunteer with my children’s sports, as well. So, naturally I’ve tried to help people and serve people, and seeing the direction that we’re going in as a town, I want to continue that — not only for myself but my children, as well.”
Viger’s kids are 9 and 7, so he plans to stay in town for a long time, he said.
Selectman Glen Traverse asked the candidates whether they had any questions for the board. They didn’t.
“I appreciate you all raising your hand and saying ‘put me in,’ because we don’t get a lot of people doing that,” he said.
Prior to speaking with the candidates briefly in open session, the board discussed how it would go about appointing a new member.
“One thing about being a selectman is: you’re going to be in front of the public. I don’t think it should be in executive session, personally,” said Select Board Chairman Bob Richards.
Brown said the board should deliberate in executive session and make its decision in public.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said he consulted the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, which said that method would be entirely appropriate.
According to Richards, whoever is appointed to fill a vacant seat serves until the next election, at which point voters choose someone to serve out the remainder of the term, which in this case would be one more year after Town Meeting Day 2023.
In a letter to the board in July, Cole said he was resigning for personal reasons and didn’t elaborate. Richards was appointed chairman at that meeting. Richards had a long history on the board both as a member and as its chairman.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
