FAIR HAVEN — Chris Cole has resigned from his seat on the Select Board.
Cole had been the board’s chair for the past few years.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said at the outset of Tuesday’s regular board meeting that he’d received word from Cole that afternoon of his resignation.
“For personal reasons, I will be resigning from the Select Board effective immediately,” reads an email from Cole, sent to Gunter. “I want to thank the citizens of Fair Haven for allowing me to serve on the board. I wish the Select Board well as it moves forward on the important work ahead for the Town of Fair Haven.”
Select Board member Jay Brown nominated board member Bob Richards for the chair’s position. Board member Glen Traverse seconded the motion. Richards was appointed by a unanimous vote.
Richards has been on the board in the past and before Cole had been chair.
The board did not discuss Cole’s resignation, nor did it talk about filling his seat.
Gunter said Wednesday that he’d begun the process of soliciting letters of interest from people to be appointed to the board, which seats five members.
Cole didn’t return a voicemail left for him on Wednesday.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
