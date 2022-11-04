FAIR HAVEN — A day care and a vineyard are the recipients of two state grants facilitated by the town that between them will bring $22,000 in funding.
Selectman Glen Traverse announced the awards at Tuesday’s select board meeting.
“What we have is some very good news. A couple (of) grant applications we put in came through,” he said, congratulating grant recipients Jessica Stannard, owner of The Places You’ll Grow Childcare and Preschool, and Joe and Caroline Laramie, owners of Fall Mountain Vineyard.
“This is a Building Better Communities grant, and for four years we’ve been helping businesses putting in for these grants, and over those four years we’ve been successful in getting seven grants for a total of $72,200 that go directly into our local businesses, so it’s a pretty cool deal,” said Traverse.
The day care’s award was for $12,000, Traverse said, and will go toward the installation of a sprinkler system. The vineyard’s grant was for $10,000 and will go toward putting in a deck for a wine-tasting area.
According to Traverse, the town applied for three grants to the program on behalf of local businesses.
“It’s nice that we put three business applications in and got two out of three in two different categories, so I feel pretty good,” he said. “Every now and then I can be a little rough on the State of Vermont and (what) they support or don’t support, and I just want to say this is a great example of Vermonters helping Vermonters make things work. So this is a good thing.”
Fair Haven has had much success with these grants, typically getting about $20,000 to put toward local businesses. In 2020, it was awarded $19,200; the year before, $19,000.
As of two years ago, the town began taking a more deliberate approach to awarding the grants, working with the town Economic Development Committee to take applications and review them.
At the meeting earlier this week, Traverse acknowledged the committee’s work.
He said on Friday that the grant money will come to the town from the state, then it will be given to the business as they complete the projects for which they were awarded.
“The town and our Economic Development Committee, we reach out each year to businesses and say, ‘Hey, is there anyone interested in this program?’ And then we help them put their grants together. We put support letters together for them and then they get sent in,” he said.
The most the town can be awarded is $25,000, he said.
The grants are matches, so they don’t cover the entire cost of a project, he said. The business will have to come up with the other half.
Grant recipients in 2020 were Mike Davidson, Kevin Durkee and David Nelson.
Nelson received $10,000 for the Fair Haven Playhouse; Davidson got $4,000 for electrical work on property he owned in town; and Durkee got $5,000 for weatherizing The Wooden Soldier, a local restaurant.
