FAIR HAVEN — To spur economic growth, the town is dusting off its old tax stabilization program, hoping to simplify it, make it more attractive, and perhaps allow home-owners to take advantage.
Selectman Glen Traverse, temporary chairman of the Economic Development Committee, said Tuesday that the policy dates back many years, and was last updated in 2013. Few have taken advantage of it, however. According to Traverse, the committee has been working on an update for about a year now, and on May 4 got the blessing of the Select Board to keep going.
The basic concept behind tax stabilization, Traverse said, is if a business wants to open or expand, the town will only tax a portion of the added value for a certain period of time. The rate of taxation slowly increases over time, up to 10 years. It only applies to the municipal taxes, not the state education tax.
Traverse said more work needs to be done researching exactly what the town is allowed to do under state statute, but other towns have seemingly done what Fair Haven wants to do.
One thing the town is contemplating is allowing residential taxpayers to use the program, say if they wanted to build an addition onto their home for a home office. Traverse said the board thinks it will have to take the program to voters in March. Voters in 1994 approved a tax stabilization plan for industrial and commercial businesses, not residential. The board, at the May 4 meeting, figured that was a substantial enough change to warrant a new vote.
Traverse said Fair Haven has plenty of room to grow, claiming only about 60% of its water and sewer hookups are being used. Talk of renewing the program came up when a brewery looking to open sought to apply and found it rather confusing.
While the committee will work on making the program more user friendly, it was also suggested at the meeting that a packet containing information on the program be handed out to people seeking zoning applications, in order to better market it.
Traverse said the town doesn’t really lose anything on the deal, as the taxes not being collected wouldn’t have existed to begin with.
Board members at the May 4 meeting wondered if the tax stabilization would end if the property were to be sold, or if it would remain with the property.
Selectman Rod Holzworth was concerned that some might be able to manipulate the program to the town’s loss. He said the town will also have to decide whether or not to allow foreign owned companies to use the program. “We as a country tend to give incentives for international ownership and through regulation we slap the hands of the American owners…” said Holzworth.
No decisions were made at the meeting besides the board generally agreeing the work was progressing along a good path. Traverse said a public hearing would have to be held once the details are figured out and the board is comfortable with the changes.
