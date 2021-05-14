FAIR HAVEN — The town’s energy committee will once again explore turning the dam near Depot Street into a power-generating facility.
At its May 4 meeting, the Select Board talked with members of the committee about looking into the dam issue, also the committee’s role going forward.
Neil Robinson, a member of the committee, said it feels the dam is still a viable project, and the world has changed since the last time it was seriously looked at. He said voters approved $10,000 for a study, done in 2014, which showed the dam could provide local power once more. When the issue was last debated, there was less interest in renewable energy, and billions of dollars in federal economic relief weren’t flowing into the state to offset the economic damage from a pandemic.
Robinson said he’d like to contact the author of the 2014 study, Jay Boeri, to see what would have to be updated. He said Fair Haven might be one of the few towns in the state that owns a dam that could be turned into a hydro facility. He said the state isn’t allowing new dams to be built.
“I think it’s more doable today than it was back then,” he said.
Bob Richards said some catch-up work would likely have to be done, but the matter is worth investigating. He said the committee would do well to look at other energy-related matters beside the dam.
Robinson agreed, adding the Select Board should have one of its members on the energy committee to offer feedback on its activities as it goes along.
“I think it was valuable to have somebody who could tell the committee what was going on because you’re talking about pretty big stakes here,” he said.
Christopher Stanton said a mission statement or job description for the energy committee would be helpful in order to direct its efforts. There’s a number of projects in addition to the dam that could be looked at in terms of what the town could use for energy and what it could do to save on costs.
“I think it would be an excellent idea for the energy committee, which was pretty much focused on hydro, to put some bylaws together,” said Selectman Glen Traverse, adding that he felt it best the committee itself come up with something and come back to the board later.
Select Board Chair Chris Cole said he thinks most are in support of having a hydro project, if it's doable, but there are many variables.
It was agreed that the committee would return again in a month to update the board.
According to the 2014 study, the history of the dam in that area is well-documented. The dam at Upper Falls dates back to 1785 and was built as part of an ironworks. Later, it served the slate industry.
“Over the past 30 years, the site has had a number of water-power suitors but only one came close to constructing a project,” Boeri wrote. In 1988, the Fair Haven Hydroelectric Co. was issued a federal permit, a Vermont Water Quality Certificate and had an agreement with Central Vermont Public Service Co. to purchase energy from the dam.
“The company had all the fixings, but the timing was bad as the cost of money was excessive and bank loans were difficult to get,” wrote Boeri.
In the study’s conclusion, he wrote that a 500kw project was as doable then, that being 2014, as it had been for the past 25 years.
The report can be found at bit.ly/514FHdam, the town's website.
