FAIR HAVEN - The Town Select Board voted not to renew its police contract with the town of Benson, according to meeting minutes from Sept. 24.
“We need to focus here,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter. “We had a little trouble in the park we're trying to push out. The town of Fair Haven reclaimed their park. We don't want it to get bad.”
Gunter said the police were busy with suspicious activity and drug dealers during the summer, and at one point the park was considered a risky area.
But because of immediate action, Gunter said the park has since become a good place for families to congregate and for the town to host activities, including concerts in the park complete with free ice cream.
And Gunter said they'd like to keep it that way.
Though the town of Benson was invited to the meeting, Gunter said, nobody from Benson attend.
“I personally haven't heard anything from Benson,” Gunter said.
With four full-time police officers on staff, one of whom is Chief Bill Humphries, Gunter said, law enforcement will refocus attention on Fair Haven.
Instead of traveling to Benson, Fair Haven officers will spend their time in town, with regular patrols of the airport and the park behind the grade school, Gunter said.
Capt. David Fox, of the Rutland County Sheriff's Department, said they don't usually go out to Benson.
Calls were made to Humphries, but he could not be reached for comment.
