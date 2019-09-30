FAIR HAVEN — In a month, Fair Haven voters will vote on whether to spend $6.5 million on a new sewer plant, which the operator, Peter Laramie, said is in desperate need of repairs.
“The original plant was built in 1969, and it had a major upgrade in 88 and 89,” Laramie said. “Plants are usually designed to last around 20-25 years, so those upgrades were around 31 years ago now.”
Town Manager Joe Gunter said the physical upgrades would be slated to begin in 2021 as a multi-year project, but only if the voters agree it is something to approve for a $6.5 million bond on Nov. 5.
Should voters approve the bond next month, Aldrich and Elliot owner Wayne Elliot said they would begin site engineering this year, and that the state has pollution control grants available to help defray costs.
The town also has the ability to apply for a USDA funding grant and loan program available to them, Elliot said.
Along with standard age-related refurbishments, Elliot said one major change was discontinuing the use of the ditch, which was built in the 1960s and would subsequently be abandoned.
“Failure (to begin work) could put the town out of compliance and be subject to fines,” Elliot said. “It would potentially be a water-quality issue.”
“It's just so old that the metalwork is rusting, and you can't find replacement parts,” Laramie said. “It's just really time.”
Though the plant is way under the permit capacity, processing approximately 138,000 gallons of water every day. Laramie said there are stormy days when flows can rise up to over one million gallons.
Which is especially dangerous to an aging system given that there remains a section of town that utilizes sub-pumps because there are no stormwater drains in that area, Laramie said.
“I hate to think what will happen (if the vote doesn't pass),” Laramie said. “I really can't imagine. ... We can't really fix the plant the way it is.”
Flows are normally very low, Laramie said, mainly due to population declines over the past several decades, and the plant currently processes far less water than they're permitted for.
Should voters decide to vote for the $6.5 million bond to fix and upgrade the system, Laramie said they wouldn't have to do that again for the next several decades, and Laramie presented to the select board on Sept. 10, saying all of the upgrades are standard, expected, and nothing would be “gold plated or extravagant."
“From what I've seen, this is a really comprehensive plan,” Laramie said. “The plant shouldn't need any more regular maintenance for 20-25 years.”
Gunter said on Monday that the sewer rates would be affected by the upgrades and there may be a difference in property taxes, but the board is still in the preliminary planning stages and hasn't settled on a repayment plan yet.
