STOCKBRIDGE — A Fairlee man was killed and two Fair Haven men were injured in a head-on crash on Route 107 on Monday afternoon, according to a Vermont State Police news.
Blake A. Manning, 31, of Fairlee, was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent eastbound when the car crossed the center line and collided with the front of a 2014 Toyota Tacoma in the oncoming lane.
The crash was reported around 2:10 p.m. Monday. Police said it happened near Stockbridge Elementary School.
Manning, who police said was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the Tacoma, Andrew M. Donahue, 35, and his passenger, Taylor C. Lewis, 23, had to be extricated from the truck by rescue personnel. The release said their injuries, which were described as being to the “head and additional injures to multiple parts of the body,” were “significant.”
Donahue and Lewis, who were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, were taken to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph and then Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.
The statement said at the time of the crash the weather was cloudy with overcast skies, but the road was dry. At the time the release was sent, speed was not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information about it is asked to call 234-9933 for Cpl. Eric Vitali, of the Vermont State Police, at the Royalton barracks.
