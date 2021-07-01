FAIR HAVEN — Dozens of teenagers from New York to California, to Panama will learn about agriculture Vermont-style during the next few weeks.
Sarah Ingraham, farm to table instructor at Putney Pre-College, said Thursday that groups of students are being housed at Castleton University. From there, they travel to area farms to learn how everything from maple syrup to goat cheese is made.
Several students attended the Fair Haven Farmers Market on Thursday to learn more about how the food that’s grown here is sold.
Ann Finley is the market manager at the Fair Haven Market. She makes and sells soap.
“One of the biggest benefits is for the local economy,” she said from her booth in the Fair Haven Park. “It helps our local farmers, it helps the people because they get fresh honest-to-goodness vegetables. They don’t have to go to the grocery store where the vegetables have been through another processing plant, a distribution center, they can get it directly from the farmer.”
She explained how she as the market manager makes sure there aren’t too many people selling the same things near each other, and that all vendors follow market and state rules.
Finley said another benefit of the markets is that vendors work with each other.
“I make a lot of my soap with tallow, which is rendered beef fat, so I get my fat from the farm down here,” she said. “If you ever get a chance to participate in a farmers market you should do it, it’s like a big family.”
Lucia Kelly, of Panama, is a high school junior. She said program taught her a lot about agriculture.
“I’m learning a lot about how to do it in a sustainable way and how small companies treat their animals compared to big companies,” she said, “and the whole concept of farm to table, which is not something we see very much in Panama.”
She said Panama produces excellent coffee, but the government doesn’t do such a great job of promoting it.
“I’ve learned a lot about the different seasons and how they affect agriculture,” she said, referring to the different places she and her program fellows have visited in the past week. “Every fruit has a season for it to grow, how you harvest in a specific season.”
Sam Weidman, a senior at Horace Mann School in New York City, said it was interesting to learn how labor intensive making maple syrup is.
“I only knew how it tasted,” he said.
“We learned about the local industry here and how farmers were able to start their business... and how they are able to expand on their passion and make whatever they’re making,” he said.
He said this program has made him think about working in a kitchen and using local ingredients.
I’ve always taken sustainability classes at my previous schools and my school right now,” said August Koskoff, a senior at Campbell Hall in Los Angeles. “It’s always been interesting to me, so I wanted to learn more about it and thought it would be a really fun experience to explore Vermont and see where the food comes from here.”
He said the goat farm they visited was interesting because at 800 goats, it’s considered in Vermont to be a large operation.
Vanessa Block, a junior at the Latin School of Chicago, said her visit has confirmed much of what she’s learned about how small businesses operate in the shadow of larger ones.
“Food is always going to be in my life one way or another, so I don’t necessarily think it means I want to go out and start my own farm, but I’m definitely thinking more sustainably and locally,” she said.
Growing up on a vineyard, Maya Mcleroy, of Oregon, said she had never considered agriculture as a career until recently.
“I’ve never thought of it as a career but seeing all these real-life examples of people, it’s changing my perspective seeing this as a career path,” she said.
Ethan Karp, of Scarsdale, New York, said he’s learned how farmers market vendors rely on each other.
