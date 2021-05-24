FAIR HAVEN — A mother of three lost her home and five dogs to a fire on Friday, but she is hoping the family cat will be found safe.
Brittney Hale said she was on her way home from work at about 4:15 p.m. when her neighbor on Grape Street called, telling her there was a fire at her house. She asked the neighbor to try and let her pets out, but the five dogs were trapped inside. Simba, the cat, is still missing.
Hale said that her friend, Ashley Rose, set up a GoFundMe page at bit.ly/524Fire for her. The page’s fundraising goal is $15,000. As of Monday, nearly $4,000 had been donated.
Hale said she has three children, an eight-year-old, and two-year-old twins. They lost everything in the fire, she said.
Hale said she was helping a friend work a landscaping project in Manchester that day.
Hale said the fire department didn’t know what caused the blaze, nor where it started, when she last spoke to them.
A Fair Haven native, Hale had been living in the home for two years. It used to belong to her mother, she said.
According to Hale, she and her children are staying with family members while they work on finding permanent housing.
The fire was so hot it damaged nearby homes, including the one across the street, said Fair Haven Fire Chief Jim Heller. A nearby tree also caught fire. Green Mountain Power had to assist, as power lines were running through it.
“This is what we were greeted with,” said Heller. “It was an incredibly hot fire.”
The two-story wood frame home collapsed while firefighters were battling the blaze. The chimney and a few walls were torn down by the town Department of Public Works, which also assisted in moving debris around the cellar so firefighters could thoroughly extinguish the flames. Heller said the scene was cleared at 10 p.m., but a few firefighters were back after an hour to deal with a smoldering couch cushion.
“The initial knockdown was rather quick, we flowed a lot of water in a short period of time,” he said.
The departments were low on manpower, as several firefighters were at a forest fire in Killington.
He said the Grape Street fire was so hot it left little for fire investigators to work with. While the cause is unknown, it’s not considered suspicious. Heller said some renovations had been done to the house recently, and the intensity could be explained by neighbors opening up the house in an effort to save the pets or make sure no one was inside. This allowed oxygen to flow in, increasing the power of the flames, he said.
Besides Fair Haven, fire departments from Castleton, Poultney, Hampton, New York, Whitehall, New York, West Haven, and Benson, responded, while Middletown Springs covered Poultney’s station, and Hubbardton covered Castleton.
Temperatures were in the 80s as firefighters worked, he said. “We are very appreciative of the community support,” he said.
