Henry D. Miles, of Rutland, was crossing Route 4 in Mendon on March 11, when he was struck by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Vermont State Police are still searching for the driver that hit Miles.
A press release sent at the time of Miles’ death said the preliminary police investigation found an unknown person had been driving west on Route 4 in Mendon near the Killington Pico Motor Inn, when the vehicle struck Miles.
The crash was reported to police around 9:30 p.m. on March 11.
Police said Miles was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
The death certificate said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck and the manner of death was accidental.
Sgt. Doug Norton, acting Rutland station commander for the Vermont State Police, said troopers were currently investigating what kind of vehicle hit Miles.
“We do have some information that we’re following up on,” he said.
According to Norton, the person who called police did not see the collision but contacted authorities after seeing Miles after the crash.
Norton declined to say whether any witnesses have come forward, but said police have obtained some video relevant to the case.
The crash reconstruction team is still working on their part of the investigation, Norton said when asked if there was any indication the driver tried to stop before hitting Miles.
No one has come forward to say they were involved in the incident.
Norton, who is not the investigating trooper in this case, said he has investigated similar cases and didn’t believe there “were any environmental challenges” involved in the Miles case.
The original press release said the road and the weather was clear.
Norton said in a hit-and-run case, police will look for physical evidence, witnesses and video, as well as “word of mouth from people just talking about it.”
“In these types of investigations, we utilize all the available resources. We obviously have our uniformed troopers and we have our crash reconstruction team. We have our Bureau of Criminal Investigation folks. Everybody plays a part and a role in these investigations,” he said.
According to his obituary, Miles was a chef at various area restaurants, most recently the Rutland Restaurant.
Miles enjoyed music and playing the drums. His favorite band was the Rolling Stones.
“Henry was a friend to everyone and willing to help anyone in need. He loved to tell anyone who would listen about his black belt as well as his time spent at Johnson State College,” the obituary said.
Norton said troopers are working behind the scenes to find out all they can about what happened on March 11.
“This case is still very much active and will continue to be until such time as we have utilized every resource, all the information that we can find and we’re not even close to that point right now,” he said.
Anyone with information regarding the cash that caused Miles’ death is asked to contact Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
Norton added anonymous tips could be submitted online at tinyurl.com/72kx88fa or to the VSP Facebook page.
