A Barre man who pleaded guilty in May 2018 to selling a combination of heroin and fentanyl that killed one of its users had his conviction overturned by the Vermont Supreme Court earlier this month.
The decision also remands two convictions for selling heroin to the lower court to be resentenced.
The justices found that Jacob M. Rillo, 27, of Barre, denied that he knew there was fentanyl in the the heroin he sold to Jessie L. Boardman, 26, of Chelsea, in August 2016.
After pleading guilty to the three felonies, Rillo was given an overall sentence of 5 to 10 years in August 2018.
But the Vermont Supreme Court reversed Rillo’s conviction for selling drugs with death resulting and ordered a new sentencing for the other two charges of selling heroin because they believed that sentence was part of a package that included the charge they reversed.
During his change of plea hearing, Rillo admitted to selling a bag of heroin laced with fentanyl to Boardman’s girlfriend. She died of an overdose about a week before Boardman died.
Rillo denied he knew the heroin was laced with fentanyl during the change-of-plea sentence.
While appealing his sentence, Rillo said the court should not have accepted his plea because he was charged with selling heroin and fentanyl, which resulted in a death, but he did not knowingly sell a combination of the two drugs. He also argued that he had sold the drugs to Boardman’s girlfriend.
The 10-page decision, written by Chief Justice Paul Reiber, said the trial judge erred in accepting the guilty plea from Rillo.
“Thus, the plea lacked a factual basis here unless (Rillo) admitted to knowing that the drug he provided contained fentanyl. He did not,” Reiber wrote.
Reiber wrote that the court did not consider Rillo’s argument that he had not sold the drugs directly to Boardman because they were already persuaded to overturn the conviction.
The charge was ordered sent back to the trial court for “further proceedings on this charge.”
The case was prosecuted by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
“We are now focused on the remand and we look forward to a resolution at the trial court,” said Charity Clark, chief of staff for the attorney general’s office, in a statement.
A call to the Vermont Defender General’s Office, which represented Rillo, was not immediately returned on Tuesday.
The decision included comments from the sentencing hearing by Judge Howard VanBenthuysen.
Among them, the judge said he hoped the sentence would have an effect “so other people pause when they set out on a career of being runners for the psychopaths at the other end of the sewer pipe.”
Reiber said the supreme court found it was “unclear” whether Rillo’s three sentences were part of a sentencing package.
“However, the way the court commented globally about all of (Rillo’s) crimes as a whole and the particular attention the court gave to the reversed conviction as well as the fact that (Rillo) received all of his conviction as a result of a single plea agreement suggest that (Rillo’s) sentences on his remaining convictions were influenced by the reversed conviction,” the decision said.
When the case goes back to court, the state can ask for five to 10 years for each of the felony charges of selling heroin and Rillo can ask for the two-year minimum for each charge, according to the original plea agreement. Rillo can’t be sentenced to more than five to 10 years.
As of Tuesday evening, Rillo was still being held in the Springfield jail.
