According to pending charges, a Pittsford man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in a Pittsford parking lot two days before he allegedly hit and killed his girlfriend in Proctor and drove off without stopping.
Anthony J. Reynolds, 48, of Pittsford, was due to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court on the charges from the Pittsford crash which are one misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage and one misdemeanor charge of driving with a license that had been suspended for driving while under the influence of alcohol. However, attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents Reynolds, asked for the arraignment to be delayed until Oct. 4.
Reynolds was arraigned in May on multiple charges related to the May 18 death of his girlfriend, Melanie Rooney, 31, of Proctor. Police said Rooney’s body was found outside her Market Street home on May 18.
The charges filed in May include one felony count each of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent driving with death resulting and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.
In July, Reynolds was given permission to be released to his father’s home in Irasburg but ordered to obey a curfew at the home with limited exceptions. He is not allowed to drive.
Lanthier asked that Reynolds’ latest arraignment be delayed until Oct. 4 when he also has an appointment in Rutland County Family Court.
“It would be extremely helpful for him to only have to make one trip to Rutland given his residence in Irasburg, which is two and a half hours away,” Lanthier wrote in a motion filed with the court on Friday.
Lanthier’s motion said Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy was opposed to rescheduling the arraignment but the request was granted.
The latest charge against Reynolds is based on an affidavit written by Pittsford Police Officer William Pratico.
Pratico said he responded to a call from Maplefield’s Mobil on May 16 around 9:40 p.m. At the store, an employee of Maplefield’s showed Pratico her 2018 Nissan Rogue, which seemed to have been damaged by being hit by another vehicle.
The employee said she was working and didn’t see the actual crash but another woman said she saw a man get into a black Chevrolet Silverado and back into the Nissan.
“(The other woman) further advised she jumped out of her vehicle and started yelling at the operator but he took off at a high rate of speed traveling south on Route 3,” Pratico wrote in the affidavit.
The next day, according to the affidavit, Pratico spoke to the manager of Maplefield’s, who said he could identify the driver as Reynolds because Reynolds is a frequent customer.
Pratico said in the affidavit that he was trying to track Reynolds down on May 18 when he learned Reynolds had been arrested based on the death of Rooney.
After speaking with a trooper from the Vermont State Police, Pratico said he learned the Silverado was not insured, the license plate was not assigned to the truck and Reynolds’ license was suspended.
The new charges are also expected to include another charge of driving with a license suspended for DUI, based on a second affidavit by Pittsford Police Officer Stephane Goulet, that said Reynolds was stopped for speeding in Pittsford on Jan. 16.
Reynolds could be sentenced to up to six years in jail if convicted of the latest charges.
The May charges were filed after Reynolds spoke with police about Rooney’s death. He told police they had been out on a date on May 17 but they argued so they went back to her home where Reynolds allegedly got into his truck and left.
Reynolds told police he and Rooney had been drinking before the argument.
According to police, Reynolds said he didn’t realize he had run over Rooney until he returned to her home because he had left his cell phone behind.
An affidavit filed in that case said Reynolds told police when he realized Rooney was dead, “he panicked and left the area.”
Both the manslaughter charge and the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash carry mandatory minimum sentences of one year in jail. If convicted of all the charges, Reynolds could be sentenced to almost 70 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.