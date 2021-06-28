WEST RUTLAND — NeighborWorks of Western Vermont plans to use over $800,000 in federal funds for a new loan product aimed at helping buy homes that need a little fixing up.
In a joint release last week, Vermont’s Congressional delegation — Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and House Rep. Peter Welch — said that Vermont received $5 million to help with lending and small business recovery from the Rapid Response Program. The program is part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
Six lending organizations received funds:
— Community Capital of Vermont: $200,000.
— Northern Community Investment Corporation: $346,500.
— Opportunities Credit Union: $1,500,000.
— NeighborWorks of Western Vermont: $882,000.
— Vermont Community Loan Fund: $1,826,265.
— VSJF Flexible Capital Fund L3C: $1,012,000.
NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, based in West Rutland, is a certified Community Development Financial Institution, said NeighborWorks Executive Director, Heather Starzynski, on Friday.
“The (Rapid Response Program) intent was to get money out quickly to those of us who are CDFIs in order to get that money out on the street, so to speak, as soon as possible,” said Starzynski, adding that the funds will come to NeighborWorks in two installments over two years.
NeighborWorks has loan programs for home energy efficiency, home repair, and down payments. Starzynski said the organization is built to fill gaps left by banks and other lending institutions. It primarily works with low- and moderate-income households.
“So we are actually going to be using the funds for a new product,” she said.
The new program will be for people looking to purchase homes in need of serious rehabilitation. It will be a pilot program with NeighborWorks looking to lend to between five and 10 households in its first year. She said the funds should be available in a few months when half the allotment is released.
Starzynski said the program will likely offer up to $60,000 for rehabilitation expenses. She said she didn’t have exact figures, but said many homes on the market do need some level of work done on them and the hope is this program helps.
“Vermont’s CDFIs have played an important role in Vermont’s economy by investing in small businesses, families and neighborhoods that would not otherwise be able to access capital from conventional lenders,” stated Leahy, who serves as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “These rapid response funds will help Vermont’s economy recover after the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure that the recovery is equitable.”
These funds on the whole are aimed at helping the vulnerable, according to Welch.
“This additional funding means that organizations on the front lines of Vermont’s economic recovery efforts will have the ability to boost their lending capacity to provide much-needed financing to struggling small businesses, families, and projects in hard-hit areas, like our rural communities,” he stated in the joint release. “This helps put us on the path toward an inclusive post-COVID recovery that leaves no Vermonter behind.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.