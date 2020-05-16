Just as in Vermont’s state courts, the federal courts are seeing an increasing number of requests from inmates who want to be released from prison because of their fear of catching COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Christina Nolan, the U.S. Attorney for Vermont, said there were two kinds of requests being made and added “it’s fair to say we have dozens of each type of motion.”
Inmates who have been tried and sentenced are requesting “compassionate release.” Those who are incarcerated pending the resolution of the charges against them are making a request for a change to court-ordered conditions which would be what’s keeping that person in a jail.
Nolan said her office had opened at least 20 files for compassionate relief, most in response to COVID, and since April 1, taken part in almost 30 hearings based on a request for new conditions and almost 10 hearings on compassionate release
Nolan said the requests are a complex issue.
“The simplest way to put it is we’re taking them a case a time.
The first thing to look at is whether the inmate has exhausted his or her administrative remedies, Nolan said. Her office is taking the position, following statute, that an inmate can’t file a petition with the court until 30 days after asking the warden for release or after exhausting all of his or her administrative remedies, whichever comes first.
“However, if we haven’t already, we’re going to start seeing requests that are tied up for the merits and when we get to those cases, we will consider each case on its facts. Our overriding mission is to protect public safety, that’s our paramount obligation and also to protect witnesses and victims and past and potential future victims,” Nolan said.
Falko Schilling, advocacy director, for the ACLU Vermont, said COVID-19 posed an “unprecedented public health threat especially to people who are inside our facilities where social distancing is really impossible.”
“What we’re seeing now is an increased need to try and find ways to get people who are medically vulnerable from infection out of the facilities and safely into community-based settings where they are not facing threat of bodily harm from this virus. Many of those people are older or immune-compromised in other ways,” he said.
Schilling, who acknowledged his office spends more time working on state cases than federal cases, said the value of compassionate release was to reduce the chances an inmate would be infected or spread that infection to other inmates or corrections staff. He pointed out that staff and others who make deliveries or provide services to a prison could take the infection to others in the community, making the prison a vector or COVID outbreak.
Nolan said there was “nothing we won’t consider,” including those posed by the pandemic like COVID exposure and vulnerability.
“Public safety will always be a paramount consideration but there are other things we have to look at. We’re not going to make decisions as if the pandemic isn’t happening. It is going to be taken into account,” she said.
However, she also said she understood that not all people responded to COVID similarly. She said federal prison facilities have medical care and testing. One of the factors her staff will consider is if an inmate who is infected has a good plan for taking care of his or her health if they were released.
While her office is asking judges to find that inmates should exhaust their administrative remedies first, she said motions are still being filed before the 30 days are up so inmates concerns are being brought before judges.
Some inmates may have their status changed based on a directive from the U.S. Attorney General’s office instructing the Bureau of Prisons to take a close look at transferring inmates to home confinement under appropriate circumstances. The directive gives special consideration to inmates who might be vulnerable to infection or who have been placed in facilities that have seen virus outbreaks.
But Nolan said she believes some of those inmates won’t qualify because of their underlying offense, for instance a violent crime or sex offense.
