A $28.2 million loan to Rutland Regional Medical Center from the the U.S. Department of Agriculture for construction of the newest building on their campus closed at an interest rate “significantly lower” than originally expected, which is expected to save the hospital more than $10.7 million over 35 years.
The Rural Development office for the USDA, which has its Vermont office in Montpelier, announced the change on Tuesday.
The loan, to build the Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building, originated with a 8.875% interest rate but closed at 2.25%.
USDA Community Facility loans allow interest rates to go lower at the time of closing but never higher than at obligation.
The Huebner Building opened Oct. 19, 2020. Named after the hospital's former president and CEO, the building provides more space and equipment for health services including the Vermont Orthopedic Clinic, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Ears, Nose, Throat & Audiology.
These practices had suffered through the years from inadequate square footage, Rutland Regional officials said at the building's groundbreaking.
RRMC staff also used a portion of funding to renovate its loading dock and repurpose the former orthopedic clinic to house administrative offices for the finance and human resources departments.
In a statement, Cheryl Ducharme, acting state director for Rural Development in Vermont and New Hampshire, said she was pleased to make the announcement because the Huebner building is a “perfect symbol of the life-changing, life-saving impacts that (Rural Development) programs can have on rural communities like Rutland.”
“We are proud to help bolster (Rutland Regional's) capabilities and provide more access for patients, and now that the cost is under projections, there’s more reason to celebrate,” Ducharme said.
Claudio Fort, Rutland Regional’s president and CEO, said the Rural Development program not only allowed the health care system to construct the Huebner building but also supported renovations to hospital infrastructure like the dietary department and loading dock.
“By offering low-interest loans for rural health care organizations like Rutland Regional, the USDA becomes a partner in achieving the goal of providing better care that also costs less,” Fort said in a statement.
The loan was provided in November 2018.
