Another year was added in federal court on Thursday to the sentence of a local man who was sentenced to serve seven years in prison in October for sexual activity with children.
David Hughes, 39, of Rutland, was sentenced in October in Rutland criminal court for three felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
The federal charges were for possession of child pornography.
Hughes was sentenced to seven years in state court and eight years in federal court but the sentences will be served at the same time, making his overall sentence eight years.
The investigation of Hughes began after a man found some videotapes in his mother's home in November 2018. Hughes was storing several items in the mother's home with her permission.
The man who found them learned they showed children involved in sexual activity. An affidavit said Hughes' voice could be heard on the videotape encouraging the children.
The mother told police that from seeing what was recorded on the videotape, she believed it was recorded at her home in Castleton.
The federal government became involved in the case because the videotapes Hughes used were made out of state and then brought to Vermont to be sold. The federal case was pursued because of the interstate commerce involved.
Part of a plea agreement Hughes reached with federal prosecutors was that he plead guilty to the state charges prior to the federal charges.
