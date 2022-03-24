RUTLAND — Two Springfield, Mass. men, who police say were using a juvenile to deliver heroin and crack cocaine out of hotel rooms in Rutland, were jailed on federal drug conspiracy charges on Thursday.
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations arrested Daniel Ruiz, 34, and Joel Ivan Caquias Aviles, 21, while executing search warrants on three rooms at the Highlander Motel at 203 North Main Street in Rutland, records show.
Ruiz tried to flee out a bathroom window at the low-budget motel but was quickly caught.
He told investigators he had been selling both crack cocaine and heroin in Rutland for about 18 months, HSI Special Agent Joseph Dornbierer said in a criminal complaint filed late Thursday afternoon in federal court.
Ruiz has criminal convictions for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to Dornbierer, who is assigned to the HSI in Rutland.
Ruiz had been released on conditions in those Massachusetts cases when his mother pledged her home for bail, but he was caught again selling crack cocaine, leaving a judge to question Ruiz why he would misbehave so his mother would face forfeiture of her residence, court records show.
He later received a 7.5 year sentence in 2009, followed by 6 years on federal supervised release conditions, records show.
Aviles has a felony drug trafficking warrant for failure to appear for court in Lebanon County, Penn., court records show.
During the Rutland raid, two drug runners — including the juvenile, were among four others detained by investigators, records show.
During the Rutland raid, $5,100 in cash, a Glock 9 mm handgun with two loaded magazines, and 168 bags of heroin were found in one hotel room, HSI said in court papers. They noted investigators also found $1,700 in cash and 37 grams of crack in a second search.
The simultaneous raids on the hotel rooms were executed by HSI and Rutland City Police with assistance from the Bennington, Weathersfield and state police, Drug Enforcement Administration and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Ruiz and Aviles were lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland pending hearings in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday.
The two men and the juvenile had set up shop in rooms 22, 24 and 15, Homeland Security said.
Rutland City Police began the investigation in early March and eventually a confidential informant (CI) was used to make a drug, records show.
The drug buyer reported entering "Room 22 of the Highlander; provided the recorded buy money to an older male in the room; a younger Hispanic male took the money from the older male; the younger Hispanic male departed the room and returned a few minutes later with suspected heroin; the older male took the heroin from the younger Hispanic male; and the older male provided the heroin to the CI, who then departed the room," a court affidavit said.
The informant later described for investigators the Hispanic male as wearing a black "preppy" hoodie and dark pants, the affidavit said.
HSI and Rutland City Police during the controlled purchase, observed a male wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves walk away from the area where Room 22 was located, and enter Room 15, and then return to Room 22.
Rutland Detective Sgt. Chuck Whitehead also saw a male wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves depart Room 22 about the same time, HSI said.
The heroin was packaged in wax paper baggies and stamped with blue text reading "PABLO ESCOBAR," records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.