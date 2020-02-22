A Middletown Springs woman is facing felony charges after being arraigned Thursday in Burlington for allegedly making false statements to obtain federal and state program benefit payments.
Catherine Verdon, 45, of Middletown Springs, pleaded not guilty to the four counts.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy released Verdon without bail. Her next court date has not yet been scheduled.
A federal grand jury in Rutland returned a four-count indictment against Verdon on Jan. 29.
Two of the counts charged Verdon with making false statements to the Social Security Administration in connection with her applications for Supplemental Security Income benefits, a need-based assistance program for people who are elderly, blind or disabled.
According to the indictment, Verdon falsely claimed that she and her husband, John Verdon, were separated and that he did not live in the household. Those claims would have affected her eligibility to receive any SSI benefits.
The other two counts charge Verdon with making false statements to Vermont officials in connection with her application for benefits under Vermont assistance programs that are funded, in part, by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services. Such programs include Medicaid; 3Squares, a food stamp-type program; a fuel assistance program; and Reach Up, a family assistance program.
The indictment alleges that Verdon falsely claimed in her state applications, as well, that she and her husband were separated and he that didn’t live in the household. Verdon also claimed in her state applications that her husband did not provide financial assistance to the family.
If convicted, Verdon faces up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.
This case was investigated by the Offices of the Inspector General of the Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Verdon is represented by David McColgin, assistant federal defender, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples is prosecutor.
