RUTLAND — Two Springfield, Mass. men, who police say set up a drug trafficking business at a Rutland motel, will remain in federal custody pending further hearings.
Daniel Ruiz, 34, and Joel Ivan Caquias Aviles, 21, who also lists a Lebanon, Penn. address, were arrested by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations while executing search warrants on three rooms at the Highlander Motel at 203 North Main Street in Rutland this week, records show.
Rutland City Police, who worked in conjunction with HSI, said they arrested three other local men on state charges. Police said the other defendants and charges are:
Ron Kreth, 58, of Rutland, sale of heroin; Darren Dwyer, 30, of Rutland, possession of crack/cocaine; and Evan Johnston, 26, of Rutland, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Homeland Security reported the dealers used a juvenile as a drug runner between the three rooms – 22, 24 and 15 – at the motel.
The case was a joint investigation by HSI and Rutland City Police, but eventually brought in other federal, state, county and municipal police agencies to assist, including during the execution of the search warrants.
Rutland Detective Sgt. Chuck Whitehead said police seized guns, cash, crack cocaine and heroin.
Ruiz tried to flee the scene through a bathroom window at the motel, but police quickly apprehended him.
Kreth, Aviles, Johnston, and Dwyer were taken into custody without incident, police said.
Johnston and Kreth were released on court citations ordering them to appear in state criminal court at a later date, police said.
Aviles and Ruiz were lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland after the Wednesday night raid.
Police also lodged Dwyer on the state warrant overnight before going to court, where he was released, records show.
Ruiz and Aviles, who were covered in an earlier news story about the drug raid, did attend separate hearings Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Burlington. Both appeared by virtual hearings from Marble Valley.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ordered both men continued held as both are a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
Doyle found the weight of the evidence against Ruiz was significant. The magistrate also cited Ruiz’s prior criminal history, the lack of stable employment, the absence of significant family ties to the community, and both criminal activity and prior violations while on probation, parole or supervised release, Doyle said in his written ruling.
Defense lawyer Devin McLaughlin, on behalf of Aviles did not contest his proposed detention for the time being, Doyle said.
Ruiz told investigators he had been selling both crack cocaine and heroin in Rutland for about 18 months, HSI Special Agent Joseph Dornbierer wrote in a criminal complaint filed in federal court late Thursday afternoon.
Aviles has a felony drug trafficking warrant for failure to appear for court in Lebanon County, Penn., court records show.
