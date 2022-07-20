The federal government has sent Vermont $1.8 million to cover the costs associated with pop-up testing sites used during the pandemic.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday that the $1,786,777 public assistance grant will go specifically to the Agency of Human Services to cover the cost of the wraparound services it provided at the pop-up sites. Costs related to rents and leases, postage for delivery of specimens, technical equipment, cleaning services and materials and labor.
“FEMA is pleased to assist Vermont with these costs,” stated Lori Ehrlich, FEMA Region I regional administrator, in a release. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success and our success as a nation.”
According to FEMA, it has sent $359 million to Vermont for pandemic related expenses.
