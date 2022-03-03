More than 200 people who would otherwise be homeless are currently at the former Holiday Inn, according to the town police chief, who says things have improved there since the state began providing on-site social services.
Town Police Chief Ed Dumas fielded questions about the Cortina Inn, formerly the Holiday Inn, on Monday, between a regular Select Board meeting and town meeting.
The inn changed its name in December after its contract with the company that owns the Holiday Inn brand expired.
During the pandemic, the state began housing people experiencing homelessness at inns, hotels and motels.
In Rutland, the Cortina Inn and the Quality Inn were both hosts to people using state vouchers.
Both are owned by companies controlled by Anil Sachdev, and each experienced a number of issues, but one issue that drew a great deal of concern was an increase in local crime rates.
Town and city police said numerous retail thefts were tied to people staying at the inns and while it was a small percentage of people involved, it taxed local police capacity to the point where the Select Board formally asked the state Department for Children and Families to no longer use Cortina Inn for this program.
Dumas said at the board meeting that last he checked some 200 people were being housed at the Cortina.
“We still have some issues going on down there,” he said. “When you have that many people together, you’re going to have issues.”
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said the town received word that following the closure of another lodging establishment in the area that was housing those experiencing homelessness, there was an increase in the number of people staying at the Cortina Inn.
At town meeting, he explained that the state has a Life Intervention Team at the inn and as a result there have been fewer problems.
The board also was questioned about the town seeking reimbursement for the time police had spent responding to inn-related issues.
“We were on some calls with the state, the deputy commissioner at DCF, we raised these issues, and they presented us with a 42-page contract in order for us to recapture, I think just under $3,000,” said Ashcroft. “On advice from town counsel, we declined to sign.”
She added that while the state didn’t agree to no longer house people at the inn, the town’s raising the issue does appear to have led to more social services being directed there, which appears to have resulted in a decrease in incidents.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.