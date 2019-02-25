FAIR HAVEN — Voters will be asked to approve $1,655,839 to be raised by taxes to support the select board's budget proposal of $2,157,229.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said the general government spending in the proposal is down almost 2 percent, though there is an increase in the paving budget within the highway budget by $70,000 because this year, Fair Haven is focusing on repairing their infrastructure.
The town also purchased a new loader, for which the town has budgeted almost $23,000 per year over the next five years.
Also in the budget proposal, $40,000 of the total $180,343 public works fund is allocated for the public works vehicle and equipment reserve account.
The budget allows for Advocacy Resources and Community (ARC) to receive $3,500, and for another $7,500 to the Castleton Community Seniors Inc. for their bus transportation and programs, while $5,000 is headed for the Boys and Girls Club.
The Marble Valley Regional Transit District could get $2,500 while $1,800 is sent to the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging for town elder services.
Voters will also be asked to approve moving $16,810 of the $116,810 in the 2017-18 General Fund to the Grant Match Reserve Account.
Fair Haven is looking at one heavily-contested race this year, with five candidates vying for the two one-year seats on the select board: Jay M. Brown, Jake Helm, Rod Holzworth II, Bonnie Rosati and Glenn Traverse.
Both of the three-year town auditor seats remain without candidates.
The floor meeting will be at the Fair Haven Graded School on March 4 at 7 p.m., and Australian ballot voting in Fair Haven will take place at Fair Haven Post 49 Legion Building on March 5 starting at 10 a.m.
— Kate Barcellos
