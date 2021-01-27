The Rutland hospital is restricting visitor access to its oncology unit after a five staff members there tested positive for COVID-19.
Rutland Regional Medical Center made the announcement by email at 5:32 p.m. on Wednesday. The hospital stated that it’s working with the state Department of Health to conduct contact tracing and expand testing for staff and patients.
“We want to be sure that we contain the virus, and restricting access is just one of several key steps we are taking,” stated Betsy Hassan, chief nursing officer for the hospital, in a prepared statement. “We are testing all staff and patients on the unit for COVID-19 and have implemented higher level transmission-based precautions throughout the unit.”
The infected staff are at home under quarantine and won’t return to work until medically cleared. The hospital stated it would think about lifting the restrictions on the oncology unit once they’re sure the situation is contained.
“Our first priority is the safety of our patients and the staff who care for them,” stated Hassan. “Once we have determined the extent of the cluster, we can consider lifting the restrictions.”
Hospital spokeswoman Gerianne Smart said the first case was identified Friday, when a staff member informed her supervisors that she’d been in community contact with someone who was positive for COVID-19.
That staff member did not come to the hospital after reporting this, said Smart, though contact tracing was done for who she’d worked with, and another positive test resulted. A third positive test came earlier this week after a staffer’s daily self-assessment indicated they needed to be tested. That person was sent home and more contact tracing was done, leading to two more positive tests. One had come back Tuesday, the other Wednesday morning.
“What we have in place to contain this worked,” said Smart, adding that the investigation continues with the help of the state.
“It’s reasonable to believe that this was a community spread event, and a reminder that COVID-19 is here and in our lives, and contagious, and we all need to do the correct protocols that we have been learning and doing so well for months now, and even with that these kinds of things can happen,” said Smart.
