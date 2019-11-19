SPRINGFIELD — A corrections officer suffered minor injuries Tuesday at the Springfield jail during a fight that involved several inmates and other corrections staff.
According to Mike Touchette, commissioner of the Department of Corrections, at 10:15 a.m. in the Southern State Correctional Facility’s India Unit, an inmate attacked a correctional officer with a blunt weapon while the officer stood at a podium. While this was happening, two other inmates attacked a third.
When other correctional officers responded, one used pepper spray against an inmate attacking him before moving on to pepper spray the three other inmates. Other inmates were locked in their cells while the ones involved in the incident were subdued.
Half an hour later, two inmates in that same unit barricades themselves in their cell. The Southern State Correctional Facility special response team was sent in while the special response team at the Rutland jail was put on standby. The Springfield jail special response team attempted to resolve the situation with the barricaded inmates, but ultimately used a “handheld diversionary device” to resolve the matter.
"The response today from all officers involved was swift and professional, bringing a dangerous and escalating situation quickly under control," wrote Touchette.
The officer who was assaulted had minor injuries and was treated and released from Springfield Hospital. Vermont State Police are investigating the incident.
Touchette’s statement didn’t name any of the individuals involved.
