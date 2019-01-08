File your tax returns as you would normally is the advice from a local tax preparation expert.
Sherrie Pomainville is county supervisor for community service and outreach with BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont. She’s also a voluntary income tax assistance site coordinator. Every year, BROC offers free tax preparation services for people who qualify. Pomainville said households with combined incomes of less than $50,000 usually qualify to have their taxes done for free by volunteers. Pomainville said students from Castleton University work with BROC to help hundred of people with their taxes.
This year, there’s concern that the partial government shutdown will lengthen the amount of time folks need to wait for their refund checks.
On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service released a statement saying things would proceed as scheduled.
“We are committed to ensuring that taxpayers receive their refunds notwithstanding the government shutdown,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “I appreciate the hard work of the employees and their commitment to the taxpayers during this period.”
Tuesday marked the 17th day of the shutdown, which stems from a dispute between President Donald Trump and Congress over funding for a wall along the southwestern border. National media reports indicate the shutdown won’t end soon.
Pomainville said the IRS will still accept returns, but might not process them as quickly. She said returns are processed according to the order in which they came, so people should file them as they normally would.
Last year, BROC helped prepare 255 tax returns, generating about $379,000 in returns, Pomainville said.
“A lot of the folks I work with, they have it earmarked,” she said of the tax refunds. People coming to BROC for tax help are eyeing that refund money for things like bills they’ve fallen behind on, car repairs they’ve put off or rent that’s lapsed, she said.
Laura Sudhoff, tax-preparation program coordinator for Capstone Community Action based in Barre, said her group plans to proceed as normal with its tax-preparation services. Capstone is a nonprofit with the goal of alleviating poverty. It serves Washington, Lamoille, and Orange Counties, as well as the Mad River Valley, according to its website.
According to the IRS, Congress has authorized a “permanent, indefinite appropriation,” for the paying of all tax refunds.
“The IRS will be recalling a significant portion of its workforce, currently furloughed as part of the government shutdown, to work,” reads the release. “Additional details for the IRS filing season will be included in an updated FY2019 Lapsed Appropriations Contingency Plan to be released publicly in the coming days.”
Rettig said the IRS will begin processing tax returns on Jan. 28 as usual. He strongly suggests people file digitally. For most, he said, the deadline is April 15.
