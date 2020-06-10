A consultant hired to double-check the Vermont State College System’s math with regard to how much state help it will need for the coming year included in his report some extra recommendations system leaders find interesting.
Earlier this week, two reports on the Vermont State College System were released, one by State Treasurer Beth Pearce, the other by Jim Page, the former chancellor of the University of Maine system.
Each was asked by lawmakers several weeks ago to analyze the financial health of the VSCS, specifically to determine how much it would need to keep it running while long-term changes are thought out.
While it’s been in tough financial shape for years, the COVID-19 pandemic, which in March led to the closure of college campuses along with other businesses and institutions deemed nonessential, made things far worse. For VSCS, the situation led former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding to recommend three campuses be closed, an idea so unpopular Spaulding resigned over it.
“Beth Pearce’s report had the best-case scenario for FY21 with just under $20 million,” said interim VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny on Wednesday. “And then she had a worse case, which was $36 million, and a worst case which was $$46 million.”
She said Page’s report has a worst case scenario of $30 million with a potential $10 (million) to $12 million depending on what the coronavirus pandemic does.
“I think that’s the amount ($30 million) we would want the Legislature to be prepared to pay if need be,” said Zdatny.
While Page was contracted to assess the VSCS needs and determine what would be needed for the coming year under different scenarios, the footnotes of his report have left the system’s leaders with issues to ponder.
“What jumped out to me was his explanation of balanced budgets,” said Zdatny, adding that a technically balanced budget does not necessarily mean a sustainable budget.
“He did specifically call out the deferred maintenance, which we have. We’ve not been able to keep up with the amount of maintenance that’s required,” she said. “That did jump out at me as something worth paying attention to.”
According to Page’s report, VSCS has $108 million in deferred maintenance.
He writes that deferring maintenance projects can help deal with short-term budget gaps, but doing it too often and too much can lead to problems.
“Also, a budget that just breaks even may not have included investment funds to update programs, improve classroom technologies, etc,” Page stated. “Any institution that foregoes investing puts itself at a significant competitive disadvantage.”
Zdatny said the report also mentions that the VSCS needs to keep an eye on discounting tuition rates to make up for low enrollment. It’s not something that should be done at one school if it hurts another school in the system.
What she also found interesting was Page’s observation about how the schools within VSCS work together.
“It has managed generally to live within its means, but it is not organized for long-term success,” Page stated. “It has neither the time nor resources to meet its challenges at the individual institutional level, yet it still operates mainly as a confederation, not yet as a system. This artificially restricts the board and chancellor’s ability to undertake strategic planning and to allocate resources as they are needed to implement any such plan. It also restricts the degree and pace of change.”
He wrote that to be successful, VSCS will need to be far more collaborative, integrated, and focused on a set of priorities set by its trustees.
“For these reasons, it would not, I think, be a misnomer to label FY2021 the Year of the Board,” he wrote. “The Vermont State Colleges System is fortunate to have quality, committed faculty and staff. Working with the trustees as a true system, there would be every reason to believe in their collective success for the benefit of Vermont.”
J. Churchill Hindes, chairman of the VSCS board of trustees, said Wednesday that while Page and Pearce’s reports differ a bit, they largely validate what VSCS has been saying. He said that previously the board had been saying it would need $25 million to make it through the coming year while planning to restructure.
Hindes said one piece of advice from Page he liked was that the VSCS should seek to serve more rural populations.
“He advised us strongly to look at that and invest some of that money in our ability to reach out to students in areas of the state that are very rural who still deserve access to an education but they may be bound to their community because of their work or their family and can’t move onto a campus,” Hindes said. “He says schools like the Vermont State Colleges, across the country, need to do a better job bringing higher education to the most rural corners of their state and that was a pleasant addition to his report because I think it’s right on the money in terms of what we’re all about.”
Zdatny said she and Hindes have been meeting with Legislative committees and her impression was they are supportive of helping the system but haven’t yet settled on where the funds will come from.
“There’s huge uncertainty about what the fall will look like, whether we’ll be having face-to-face instruction which is certainly our hope, whether we’ll be having a mixture of face-to-face and remote, which is certainly possible depending on the concerns students, staff and faculty have about returning to face to face instruction,” she said, adding that offering complete remote instruction is also doable, if highly undesirable.
“If that’s what we’re looking at, the last option that really is going to have a hugely negative financial impact on us,” she said.
