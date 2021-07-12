PAWLET — The local library has launched a service to connect volunteers with the organizations that need them.
Small towns run on volunteers, who are in short supply these days, said Mary Lou Willits, director of the Pawlet Public Library. The Pawlet Volunteer Network can be found at pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com/pvn, the library’s website. It was designed by a new hire, Sara Young, the library community connector.
Willits said the service launched a few weeks ago and that the library plans to keep promoting it so those in need of volunteers will use it as will people looking to donate their time and skills.
She said this follows an eight-month long process of community strategic planning where groups in town met to discuss the local needs and goals.
“One thing that kept coming up — we interviewed each group individually — was the volunteers. They just didn’t have as many. Some people had passed away, some people could no longer continue to participate, and everybody had the same common problem, even the town government,” said Willits. “Look at the responsibilities they carry, and it’s all volunteer: Planning Commission, Select Board, and the library depends heavily on volunteers particularly for our big fundraiser, the annual book sale.”
The 53rd annual book sale is July 24 and 25 at the Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first day and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second. Willits said a lot of volunteers with strong backs will move 20,000 books over those two days.
“It’s one of our main fundraisers and it’s all volunteer run,” she said.
Already the library has had three people ask about volunteering. She has yet to meet with the other groups posting to the volunteer network to see what interest they’ve gotten in their postings. According to Willits, Young will work with a Pawlet group, or a Rutland County-wide group, to write up a volunteer job description and post it to the network. Those who think they fit the bill and have the time and desire then contact the organization directly.
She said everyone from the Historical Society, Bone Builders, Pawlet Scholarship Committee, to the Pawlet Community Church, is doing good work and needs some assistance. Even countywide transportation networks need drivers, she said.
“It’s also a way of finding where you belong,” she said. “We have a number of new people, of all ages, who’ve moved to Pawlet and so we’re hoping this kicks in,” she said. “We’re going to keep publicizing it as a way for people to find where they belong, as a way for these organizations to continue to meet their missions, as a way to connect. Connect is the word here.”
Some of the volunteer services are essential, she said, like the fire department.
“I didn’t know anyone in the community when I moved to Pawlet, so I joined the fire department looking for a way to get involved and to meet people,” Stated Pawlet Volunteer Fire Chief Jon Weiss, in a release. “Volunteering with this agency plugged me into this community in a way I couldn’t have imagined. It’s been fulfilling, endlessly challenging, and a great way to spend time with some outstanding people.”
Those with questions about the network can contact Young at communityconnect.pawletpub@gmail.com.
“Volunteering can provide a sense of belonging and help build social connections,” Young stated in a release. “There are many ways to support the volunteer-led organizations and community groups that are working everyday to help make Pawlet a great place to live, work and play.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.