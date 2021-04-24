Many of the worries raised recently about Quality Inn have centered on two shooting deaths, in November and this month, but Thursday, Rutland City Fire Department Chief William Lovett said there have been multiple safety concerns not adequately addressed.
Lovett was part of a remote Thursday meeting, in which more than 40 participated, called so Rutland County officials from local government and the business community could share concerns with state officials about the people staying at the Quality and Holiday inns.
Several people at the meeting said they were sympathetic to people who were staying at either hotel because they had become homeless during the pandemic, but said there had been problems created by people staying at the hotels, people whom Mayor David Allaire called “lawless.”
Lovett, however, talked about concerns from local emergency responders about conditions at the hotels.
While Lovett did not provide a time frame, he said the department had responded to 17 false alarms and made 24 follow-up visits without seeing lasting changes at the hotel to alleged fire-code violations which he called “crushing financially to this city.”
“The dangers our firefighters, police, building inspectors and health officers are exposed to is unacceptable. In the past year, I have personally seen more drugs, drug paraphernalia and criminal activity happening on these properties than I have since I first joined the department 40 years ago. It is truly a dangerous situation,” he said.
Lovett said through the decades, he has studied fires in Manhattan, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas and Branson, Missouri.
“These communities share one glaring point of notoriety: Large numbers of fire deaths precipitated by failure to have and enforce public safety mandates. We don’t want the city of Rutland to be part of this group when fatalities are so easily avoided,” he said.
On multiple occasions, at Quality Inn or its annex, firefighters have noted smoke or carbon monoxide detectors were missing, unconnected to an external power source or missing batteries.
“Individuals cover these units to avoid detection for the acts they’re doing behind closed doors,” Lovett said.
Lovett said the fire department has responded to “numerous calls” at the Quality.
“When our crews go in, they are often confronted by occupants who refuse to leave and are openly hostile towards our efforts to protect them. They fear that we have brought the police with us, as we often do for our own safety, to catch them selling drugs. Many fear someone will enter their room and take their valuables if they were to evacuate, so these families stay in their room,” he said.
Firefighters have been required to enter the electrical and maintainance room and found it filled with flammable material.
“We have to physically remove these obstructions to access the fire panels and the electrical breakers. We never allow these conditions to remain, insisting that all material be removed before we leave the building, only to find when we return the next day, the stuff is back in the room,” he said.
After describing multiple fatal fires for which obstructed exit doors and a build-up of flammable materials was blamed, Lovett said the “same situations that existed in all of these places, exist on a daily basis at the Quality Inn.”
“We’ve had fire doors blocked by extension cords, debris and rugs on the floors. Doors have been found to be wedged open so badly that they no longer fit in the frames. Some occupants do this to allow visitors or their customers to freely enter this building,” he said.
In the halls at the Quality, fire department members have found discarded bicycles, propane cylinders and furniture, which Lovett said he believed have been placed there so the “occupants can make room for their businesses.”
Egress lighting has been “severely compromised, vandalized to reduce the visibility so it’s harder to detect what’s going on in the halls,” Lovett said.
While Lovett said he had found staff and management at the hotel had quickly responded when notified of the problems, within days they reoccur.
Lovett said the electricity infrastructure has been compromised because residents are plugging in coffee makers and microwave ovens, devices which the rooms’ outlets are not designed to support. As a result, the electrical system is overloaded and could create a fire hazard.
Another concern Lovett raised is 17 fire alarms to which the department responded only to find no emergency.
“It causes many people not to evacuate. They feel that it is another false alarm. It becomes the ‘boy who cried wolf’ syndrome,” he said.
Lovett asked state officials to “resolve these issues before we appear in the curriculum at the National Fire Academy.”
