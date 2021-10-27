An auto-repair shop sustained heavy damage shortly past midnight Tuesday after an electrical fire broke out.
Rutland City Fire Chief Bill Lovett said Wednesday that three minutes past midnight firefighters responded to 10 Baxter St., home of 88 Motorsports, for reports of smoke. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring out from behind an entrance door, as well as a garage door.
Lovett said the building is about 100 feet by 200 feet with 88 Motorsports separated from a telecommunications company by a firewall. Lovett said city police breached the entrance door allowing firefighters access. Inside they saw flames all the way into the back of the building. Items inside prevented them from getting all the way in, according to Lovett, who was on scene not initially, but after an off-duty crew was called in for support.
“When I got there I decided to walk around the building, got around to the other side and saw in fact the fire was in the attic space above where they were,” said Lovett. “They had not been able to get into the attic just because of the amount of material in the building. We realized we were not going to be able to stop the fire at that point. We heard some of the rafters holding up the roof starting to break. I think 12 minutes after they arrived on the scene the roof had caved in.”
The building is also near structures owned by the Vermont Farmers’ Winter Market. Lovett said firefighters were able to limit the damage to 88 Motorsports.
“It was a fast-moving fire, it really was rolling,” said Lovett. “Unfortunately, Motorsports took the brunt of it because that’s where the fire started. But we were able to at least protect the farmers’ market greenhouses and also the adjacent property.”
Fire departments from Rutland Town and West Rutland were on scene, as were city police and the Department of Public Works. There were no reported injuries.
“It was a huge amount of water we used,” he said, about 7,000 gallons per minute at one point, which is why the DPW was summoned. “We’ve got a good system, the response was quick. Of course, if you put that much water into a place, it’s got to go somewhere, so they monitor the runoff from the scene just so we don’t have problems at the sewage treatment plant.”
Lovett would like to remind people that it’s not legal, or safe, to drive a vehicle over fire hoses. Someone did that at this scene and ripped a hole in the line.
Replacing the damaged hose will cost $1,100, he said.
It’s not known who drove over the line, but doing so did cause damage to their muffler system, a piece of which broke off, according to Lovett.
The lines are designed to hold water in, not resist pressure from outside.
“It is a huge danger,” said Lovett, “because, not to mention the explosive nature of that hose ripping itself apart and the water coming out of it, but the fact that a firefighter could be relying on that water for protection as they’re making their way into a building and suddenly lose that water.”
Fire crews were on scene for 11 hours, as fire investigators from the Vermont State Police were called to look things over. Lovett said the cause was deemed electrical in nature and isn’t considered suspicious.
