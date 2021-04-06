PROCTOR — Firefighters were able to save most of an East Street home that caught fire on Monday.
Fire Chief Josh Webb said the department was dispatched to the home at around 5:30 p.m.
“We found there was heavy fire on the outside corner,” he said. “It appears to be electrical in nature. We were able to save most of the structure with minimal damage to one corner of the house.”
Besides Proctor, fire departments from Pittsford, Rutland Town, and Rutland City assisted with the scene. Regional Ambulance was on standby, but there were no injuries involved. Webb said all pets are safe and accounted for.
“The homeowners are not going to be able to reoccupy the structure for a little bit of time,” he said. “Power had to be cut, as it was electrical in nature.”
There were five people in the building, total, he said, two in one unit, three in the other. Webb described the home as one of the duplexes built by the former Vermont Marble Co.
He said the fire presented no special problems for firefighters, who had it under control fairly quickly after they arrived.
