BRANDON — An apartment building on Forest Dale Road was heavily damaged by fire on Sunday.
Brandon Fire Chief Roman Wdoviak said in an interview Tuesday his department was dispatched to 1963 Forest Dale Road at approximately 2 p.m. for a reported structure fire. Wdoviak said when firefighters arrived there were flames coming out the second-floor bedroom window of a two-story wood frame home.
Wdoviak said firefighters had the blaze under control in short order. He wasn’t aware of any people, pets or firefighters being injured. Firefighters left the scene at around 4:30 p.m.
Wdoviak said he wasn’t sure how many people were living in the building, only that there were three dwelling units involved. He said the unit where the fire was sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, while the unit below it was damaged by water. The rear unit wasn’t damaged, but power was shut off to the building by Green Mountain Power. Wdoviak said the person living in the third unit was seeking permission to move back into it as of Tuesday but he didn’t know whether they’d be able to or not.
He said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but isn’t suspicious. It appeared to have started in an upstairs bedroom.
Brandon Rescue and Pittsford Fire Department responded to the scene. Brandon Police assisted with traffic control. Proctor Fire Department covered Pittsford’s station while it assisted with the fire, Wdoviak said.
He reminded people to replace the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. It’s recommended they be changed twice a year, on Daylight Saving Day, the next of which is Nov. 3.
