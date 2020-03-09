An early morning fire Saturday at the Ground Round, reported by a passing ambulance crew, caused damage to the kitchen area, according to firefighters.
“It came to us as the Poultney Rescue Squad was driving by and reported fire coming out of the roof,” said Rutland Town Fire Department Chief Chris Clark.
The roof hadn’t caught fire, it turned out. According to Clark, the fire started behind a stove in the kitchen and went up and out a vent.
Clark said the call came in at approximately 1 a.m. In addition to town firefighters, Rutland City, Clarendon and West Rutland fire departments were called to the scene. Clark said departments in Pittsford and Proctor covered Rutland Town’s stations.
He said two ladder trucks put firefighters on the roof. About 24 firefighters in all worked on the fire. They were done in about three hours.
Clark said it’s not known what exactly caused the fire. Damage was limited to the kitchen, though there was smoke throughout the building. No one was injured.
Johnny Maniery, one of Ground Round’s owners, said Monday contractors were at the restaurant getting ready to make repairs. He said heh expects the restaurant will be closed for some time, but didn’t know for how long.
Maniery has been an owner of the restaurant since 2009, back when it was Ponderosa Steakhouse. It changed its name to Ground Round in 2017. He said this is the first time there’s been a fire like this at the restaurant.
He said he believes damage was limited to the kitchen.
