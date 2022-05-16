PROCTOR — No one was reported injured Saturday after a fire caused heavy damage to a home on South Street.
According to the Proctor Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. to a report of flames visible through the roof of a home. Fire departments from Pittsford, Rutland Town, Rutland City, and West Rutland responded as well. All of the home’s occupants, including pets, escaped without injury.
The building was heavily damaged, with Rutland City and West Rutland having been dispatched after the fire from the attic reached the second floor. Firefighters were clear from the scene at 1 a.m.
The department thanked Pittsford Police, Regional Ambulance Service, Green Mountain Power, the Proctor Highway Department, the American Red Cross, and a “multitude” of citizens who showed up to help.
Vermont State Police and Division of Fire Safety are investigating the cause.
Proctor Fire Chief Josh Webb said Monday that while a cause hasn't yet been determine, it is suspected a lightning strike may be to blame.
