An early morning fire damaged a home on North Grove Street Thursday, displacing three adults and one cat.
Rutland Town Fire Chief Chris Clark said his department was sent to 2006 North Grove St. at 5:31 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Departments from Pittsford, Proctor, West Rutland and Clarendon were summoned to help, along with Regional Ambulance. Green Mountain Power cut the electricity to the home while crews put the fire out.
According to Clark, the ranch-style home is no longer habitable, but he doesn’t believe it’s a total loss. Most of the damage was done around the back. According to the department’s Facebook page, firefighters arrived on scene 12 minutes after being called and found flames coming out the back on the second floor. The fire was under control after a few minutes and many of the responding departments were able to leave the scene shortly thereafter.
There were no reported injuries to people or animals, said Clark.
He did not know what caused the fire and said State Police fire investigators were summoned to look into that. As of Thursday afternoon, he hadn’t had the chance to speak with them.
Clark said he believes the owner of the home is staying with relatives and wasn’t sure about the person’s roommates.
