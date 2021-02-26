SALISBURY — No one was injured Friday morning after fire damaged a Smead Road home.
Salisbury Fire Chief Ryan Emilio said his department was dispatched to 864 Smead Road at 8:51 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the eaves of a two-story log home. The fire was under control after half an hour, with firefighters on scene as of 2:30 p.m.
“There is some extensive damage to the home from the smoke,” said Emilio.
The fire originated in the chimney, he said.
Besides Salisbury, fire departments from Brandon and Middlebury were on scene, as was Middlebury Regional EMS.
