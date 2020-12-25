PITTSFORD — The fire department is selling raffle tickets to help a community member with medical bills following an accident.
Pittsford Fire Department Chief Bill Hemple said Friday he had no first-hand knowledge of the incident that injured Tyler Merrill.
According to the department’s Facebook page, Merrill was injured Thursday in a heavy-equipment accident and is recovering at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Merrill has helped with the Pittsford Haunted House and his father, Mike, is a former member of the Pittsford Fire Department.
The department will sell 50/50 raffle tickets starting Monday. Tickets are $5 each and can be bought directly from Hemple or firefighter Brad Keith, or at Kamuda’s Country Market and Keith’s Country Store.
