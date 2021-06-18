CASTLETON — A garage burned down on Frisbie Hill Road Friday.
Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette said the department was dispatched around 11 a.m. after neighbors reported the fire.
The detached garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire was under control after about an hour, while firefighters remained on scene for several more hours making sure the rubble didn’t rekindle.
Goyette spoke as firefighters were on scene cleaning up. He said he hadn’t determined the cause of the fire, nor made contact with the homeowner who was away at the time. There hadn’t been any reported injuries.
“Basically a total loss,” he said. “We’re still in the midst of overhauling it now, putting out hot spots. Right now, we’ve got crews here from West Rutland, Poultney, (Castleton), Hubbardton and Fair Haven. We’re pulling the roof out of the way so we can finish mopping up.”
The garage appeared to contain a few vehicles, according to Goyette.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
