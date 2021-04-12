SHREWSBURY — An early morning fire destroyed a historic home in the Cuttingsville neighborhood.
Shrewsbury Fire Chief Phillip Severy said his department was summoned to a large, brick home on Route 103 at 1:34 a.m. Sunday for a fire. It took two and a half hours to get the blaze under control, and crews remained on scene until 9 a.m.
Severy said no one was injured and no pets were lost. One person lived in the building and was assisted by the Red Cross.
All that’s known about the cause was that the fire began in the kitchen area. Severy said state fire investigators are looking into the matter, but he hadn’t yet met with them as of Monday evening.
He said the structure was built sometime in the first half of the 1800s and was once known as the Shrewsbury Inn, then the Butler property.
The fire was large and intense, he said.
“There were a couple of neighboring houses we had to protect,” he said. “There was a large plume of embers coming off this that were just raining down on properties that we had to keep an eye on, and a couple small brush fires.”
It’s been a dry spring and firefighters have been busy responding to grass fires around the region.
According to Severy, besides his department, firefighters from Clarendon, Mount Holly, East Wallingford, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Tinmouth, Ludlow and Proctorsville, all responded, along with Regional Ambulance, Green Mountain Power, and the American Red Cross.
