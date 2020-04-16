BRANDON — Fire destroyed an old chicken barn near Nickerson Road on Wednesday.
Acting Brandon Fire Chief Ron Euber said Thursday there were no reported injuries and the building was empty, not having been used for many years.
“We got toned to that a little after 2 in the morning,” he said. “I arrived on scene probably a couple minutes after, and it was a little over half on the ground, and it was fully involved.”
A member of the Brandon Police Department reported the fire. The barn was between Greg’s Tire on Franklin Street and Nickerson Road.
Euber said fire departments from Salisbury, Whiting and Pittsford responded as well. The fire was under control by 6 a.m. and the departments were cleared from the scene at about 8:30 a.m.
Euber said they weren’t able to determine the cause of the blaze and have contacted fire investigators with Vermont State Police. He said the building, as far as he knows, did not have electric service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.