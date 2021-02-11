PITTSFORD — A home off Sugarwood Hill Road was destroyed by fire Thursday.
Pittsford Fire Chief Bill Hemple said the fire was at 167 Oak Ridge Drive. It is owned by Scott Brileya, according to Hemple, though, he wasn’t sure how many people lived there. No one was injured.
Hemple said when firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and had partially collapsed. State Police fire investigators were summoned to determine the cause. That work is ongoing.
The call came in at 12:30 p.m., said Hemple. Firefighters were on scene for several hours, returning to their stations after 5 p.m.
Departments from Rutland Town, Brandon, Proctor, Chittenden, West Rutland, Killington, Clarendon and Pittsford were summoned. Regional Ambulance was there as well.
Hemple said the cold temperatures made fighting the fire difficult. Water shuttles had to be used to supply the trucks.
