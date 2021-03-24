No one was injured Wednesday when a fire destroyed a plumbing and heating business off Sugarwood Hill Road, according to the town's fire department.
Rutland Town Fire Chief Chris Clark said firefighters were summoned to McLaughlin and Son Plumbing and Heating shop at 2:30 p.m. for a structure fire.
“When we got here, it was a fully involved fire in his plumbing shop, which is out back. He owns an apartment building in the front, which was not damaged,” said Clark.
The business is owned by Pat McLaughlin, according to Clark. Firefighters were told the apartment building was on fire as well, but that turned out not to be the case.
Clark said the flames were under control after about an hour.
“It’s a total loss,” he said. “It’s a metal building, and we’re actually in the process of taking it down with an excavator, what’s left of it.”
Firefighters were still on scene as of 4:30 p.m.
Clark said the fire isn’t considered suspicious, but the cause has yet to be determined. He hadn’t yet spoken to McLaughlin when he talked to the Herald.
Fire departments from Rutland Town, Pittsford, Proctor, Chittenden, West Rutland, Brandon, Clarendon and Ira responded, along with Rutland Town Police who directed traffic, and Regional Ambulance.
Rutland Herald Photographer Hannah Dicton was near the fire when it started.
“I went outside and all of a sudden the sky was filled with black smoke, and the flames were getting awfully close to the trees near my house,” she said.
