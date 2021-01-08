WEST RUTLAND — A garage fire heavily damaged an Anderson Street home on Thursday, displacing as many as three people.
West Rutland Fire Chief Michael Skaza said Friday that firefighters were called to 38 Anderson St. at 6:58 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
“When we arrived, the attached garage was heavily involved with a vehicle in it. Fire was extending into the dwelling unit. The occupants had escaped prior to our arrival,” said Skaza.
There were no reported injuries or lost pets, according to Skaza, who said the blaze displaced at least three people.
“I know there were two at home at the time,” he said. “There are other family members who live there seasonally, so they were not there at the time of the fire.”
The fire itself was under control within an hour, but firefighters were on scene for several hours more. Skaza said much of the damage was to the interior of the home.
“Obviously, the garage was a complete loss. I’d say the building is 50% lost,” he said. “I do think it’s rebuildable. I don’t think it will be a total loss, of course, we’ll be waiting for the insurance company’s assessment on that.”
The fire began in the engine compartment of a vehicle parked inside the garage, Skaza said. It’s not known what caused the vehicle to catch fire, but the incident isn’t considered suspicious. He said the Red Cross was not contacted, as the family has strong support from the community and was able to secure temporary housing.
Rutland Town and Castleton fire departments assisted the West Rutland department, while Regional Ambulance was on standby for potential injuries.
According to the West Rutland American Legion’s Facebook page, on Jan. 17 it will host a to-go dinner to benefit Greg Washburn and his family, who lived in the home. The $10 meals will consist of pork tenderloin, brined in maple and smoked, baked potato, broccoli and gravy. Pickup will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Legion.
Visit bit.ly/0109WRFire to find a GoFundMe page to benefit the family.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
