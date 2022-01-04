SHREWSBURY — Icy conditions posed a challenge to Shrewsbury firefighters and their mutual aid partners at a structure fire Monday evening.
Shrewsbury Fire Chief Phillip Severy said Tuesday that his department was dispatched to 5996 Cold River Road at 6:17 p.m. for a two-story log cabin with flames coming out the second floor windows.
No one was home during the fire, according to Severy, who said there were no reported injuries to people or animals.
“On the outside it still looks good, but on the inside it’s charred right up,” said Severy.
The 400-driveway leading up to the home was covered in ice, he said.
“We couldn’t get fire trucks up the driveway because it was so icy, which was definitely a difficulty for us,” said Severy. “We stretched a couple lines up the driveway and then put smaller lines off the end.”
Departments from Clarendon, Mount Holly, Wallingford, and Rutland Town were summoned to help battle the fire.
“It was cold for sure, but we didn’t have any freeze-ups,” said Severy. “But just with the temperatures and trying to keep personnel warm and just keeping in the back of our minds that it was so cold. If we had been there for a lot longer it would have gotten a lot worse… but we were able to get the fire knocked down fairly rapidly, which limited our time there.”
Regional Ambulance was also on the scene, while Green Mountain Power was called to cut power to the home.
Severy said Wallingford lended their Cascade System, a device for refilling firefighter air tanks at fire scenes.
“I called for that because we had guys going in the building and I knew it could be a little while and we might need to refill some bottles, so I had Wallingford bring their system up,” he said. “A lot of times, unless it looks like you’ve got a collapse issue, the quickest way you want to get the fire out is you want to find the seat of the fire, you want to find right where it started and knock it down there, and a lot of times that’s going into the building and hitting it.”
He said it will take a burning log cabin longer to collapse than a more modern building.
Severy said the fire isn’t considered suspicious but it’s not yet known what caused it, nor is it clear where it started. Vermont State Police fire investigators are looking into it.
Severy said he didn’t have any clear information on how many people normally live in the home, nor what their needs are at the moment.
