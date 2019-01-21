The fire station might not be the best place to manage an emergency from, according to one town official.
Martin Wasserman, emergency management director for the town of Rutland, told the Select Board on Jan. 8 that it should purchase new radios and keep them in the Town Hall, allowing board members to communicate with police, highway crews, and the fire department during an emergency.
Wasserman said at the regular Select Board meeting that he has obtained two quotes, one for a radio set that would allow communication between the Town Office, fire department and highway department, and one that would allow communication between those and the police department. The system allowing talk with highway and fire would cost $2,264, while the one allowing those and police costs $3,872. This includes installation.
“... if this town was to come into a full emergency management situation, this (the Town Office) is going to be the place, the center of what happens…”
He referred to Tropical Storm Irene as the kind of emergency he’s talking about. The storm caused historic levels of flood damage to Vermont in 2011. Some towns are to this day dealing with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) claims.
Wasserman said that during such an emergency the fire station would be crowded, noisy and full of activity. It would be hard for people, like Select Board members, to do the sort of high-level coordination expected of them in an emergency in such an environment.
He said the ideal place for such activity would be the Town Office, which right now can’t directly speak via radio to the fire, police and highway departments.
“My recommendation would be to put the radios in the administrative assistant’s office, make that your communications room, so if we have something going on the guy using the radio doesn’t want to be in where there’s a lot of noise. You want him where it’s quiet and you run messages back and forth,” said Wasserman. “I think this would be a good thing for the town in general. If you need to talk to someone, yes, you use the cell phones, but a lot of times people are at a scene and they’re listening to the radios, but the cell phones are in their pockets or they’re in the trucks or they’re in the car, or they’re back at the fire station; you can’t talk to them on a cell phone.”
Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft expressed some skepticism of the proposal. At the suggestion of Selectman Joe Denardo, Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini directed Wasserman to research grant opportunities to pay for the radios, and meet jointly with the police and fire committees.
The matter is scheduled to be discussed under old business at the board’s Tuesday meeting. According to the town website, the meeting will be held at Rutland Town Elementary School, 1612 Post Road, starting at 5:30 p.m.
