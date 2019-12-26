A Bridgewater Corners man is facing a criminal charge after police accused him of vandalizing the pool at the Mountain Green Resort in Killington after being fired from his job there in June.
Paul L. Perry, 31, of Bridgewater Corners, pleaded not guilty earlier this month in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief resulting in $250 or less in damage.
Perry was released without bail. If convicted of the charge, he could be sentenced to up to six months in jail.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Officer Michael Hoffman, of the Killington Police Department, who said he was assigned to the case Sept. 1. He said when he was given the case, the file included a statement from Michael Moriarty and an email from Perry.
“My review of the email sent by (Perry) indicates a tone of frustration on (Perry’s) part, primarily in regard to his wages versus job requirements. Toward the end of the email, (Perry) writes, ‘Now god forbid anything ever happened to the spa but I feel like I need to remind you not only is everyyyyything in here EXPENSIVE ... ,’ (sic)” Perry wrote in the affidavit.
Hoffman said Moriarty’s statement, from the case file, said Perry worked for him at Mountain Green Resort on East Mountain Road in Killington at the time of the alleged incident on June 4.
Moriarty said he had concerns because Perry was “essentially setting his own work hours” and not meeting the expectations as he would work about five hours a day. Moriarty said Perry had not been reliable about punching in to the company time clock for the last few weeks around the beginning of June.
Because of those issues, Moriarty and another supervisor confronted Perry about his pay and the work that was expected in return. Moriarty said he decided he couldn’t agree with Perry’s terms and told Perry he was being fired.
Moriarty’s statement said Perry then told him he knew what car Moriarty used to get to work, which Moriarty and the supervisor said to each other later sounded like a threat to them.
According to Moriarty, he found his car had been vandalized when he left work June 4. The statement doesn’t include any information that Moriarty had evidence that Perry had vandalized his car.
The repair estimate Moriarty shared with police was for more than $2,000.
Moriarty told police he noticed June 5 that the water level of the pool was about 2 to 3 inches lower than normal.
According to Mountain Green’s website, the resort has an indoor pool and an outdoor pool. The alleged vandalism was to the indoor pool.
Moriarty said staff at Mountain Green found three tears in the liner of the pool which cost $150 to repair.
Moriarty spoke to a man, whom the affidavit does not describe as a guest or employee at the resort, but who allegedly saw Perry “jabbing” at the pool liner with a pole used for cleaning in the area where the tears were found.
The pool technician told Moriarty that the damage appeared to have been done deliberately and that “it appeared to (the technician) that someone took the cleaning head off the pole and just jabbed at the liner with the sharp end of the pole,” the affidavit said.
Hoffman said he and Perry spoke by phone Sept. 20. He said he told Perry about the allegations involving Moriarty’s car and the pool and Perry denied any involvement with either alleged incident.
The affidavit said Hoffman met as well with the alleged witness Sept. 20 who repeated that he recognized Perry and saw him “repeatedly slamming the pole with two hands down into the water where he was squatting.”
Hoffman said he spoke with Perry again Oct. 2. He described Perry as “proactive in cooperating with this investigation” but said he still believed Perry had vandalized the pool.
