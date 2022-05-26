CLARENDON — No one was reported injured Thursday when firefighters rescued a woman from a river.
“We had a 45-year-old lady who was down in the area that we call Middle Gorge,” said Clarendon Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Meszaros. “She was recreating in a pool down there and somehow got out into the current and got pushed downstream probably about 100 yards. She was able to swim and climb out onto a ledge shelf. But that area of the gorge bottlenecks so it gets really narrow and the water is really fast.”
He didn’t name the woman or say what town she’s from, only that she’d a local. Her partner called for help at around 12:30 p.m. Clarendon firefighters arrived and got the woman a life jacket in case she fell in and was swept further downstream, but had to call in a specialty rescue team for the full operation.
“Water rescue is a technical rescue discipline that requires specialized training to be able to read the water and be able to do the rope work, so I requested mutual aid from Rutland City and they sent down a team of six,” said Meszaros. The team had special suits for water rescues and were able to use ropes to get the woman back to shore.
The whole operation took about two hours, he said. Regional Ambulance was contacted, but ultimately wasn’t needed.
“Once or twice a summer we end up down at the gorge for some reason,” said Meszaros. “People underestimate the river conditions there, it does bottleneck down pretty narrow.”
He said it’s fortunate that there hasn’t been any rain in recent days, leaving the water level lower than it would otherwise be.
The site is accessed from Gorge Road. The only other way to the woman would have been a hike off Bump Road, then down a 50 foot cliff, Meszaros said.
