WALLINGFORD — Firefighters were able to stop a fast-moving blaze from destroying a house on East Street Tuesday night, but were unable to save the large attached garage.
Wallingford Fire Chief Mike Hughes said Wednesday that all three occupants of the home were able to get out safely, along with their pets. No firefighters or other rescue personnel were injured either, despite the cold making for icy conditions.
Hughes said that about 10:30 p.m. his department was summoned to 207 East St. for a reported structure fire. It was quickly determined that more help was needed, so Hughes used the county’s mutual aid network to call up several other departments.
“Everybody held up their end — it was cold, it was snowy, it was wet, and this was a heavy fire when we showed up,” he said.
Attached to the house was a lengthy garage. The fire started in the back, said Hughes. While the cause is undetermined at this point, it’s not considered suspicious.
“We were able to stop the fire from getting to the house, but we were not able to save the carriage house and the connecting buildings,” he said. “What we did was we set up a line of demarcation, it doesn’t get by here. We had to move that a couple times, but we would not let it get to the house.”
There were no fire hydrants nearby, so firefighters had to use shuttles to keep them supplied with water. Hughes said about 40,000 gallons was used.
“I can’t stress it enough, the firefighters that went to this scene were the best,” he said. “They had no issues, they did exactly what we needed to get done.” He said the house is thought to be about 150 years old. A few vehicles were removed from the garage section and escaped destruction.
He praised the homeowners as well, saying they did well in informing firefighters of potential hazards such as fuel tanks. Hughes said that’s one of the first things emergency personnel try to determine when they arrive on a scene. In this case, there was nothing out of the ordinary, just the heating fuel tank in the basement and a buried propane tank outside.
Hughes said fire departments from Clarendon, Danby, Middletown Springs, East Wallingford, Rutland Town, Tinmouth and Shrewsbury assisted. Mount Holly was on its way, but was canceled owing to the timing of the call. Rutland Town covered the Wallingford station, and helped battle the fire. Middletown Springs’ ladder truck was also called, as was Wallingford Rescue.
Bob Schlachter, president of Rutland County Fire Mutual Aid, was instrumental in getting resources to the scene, according to Hughes.
