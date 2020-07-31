Several local fire departments will be at the former Diamond Run Mall Monday running ladder truck drills.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said Friday that firefighters will gather at the mall starting at 6 p.m. with drills to commence soon thereafter.
Ladder trucks from West Rutland, Pittsford, Proctor and Rutland City will be there, as will vehicles from Rutland Town and Chittenden, Clarendon and others who are in Rutland Town’s mutual aid network.
“They’re going to go over how to hoist things up from the ladder truck onto a roof, climbing with a hose line up a ladder to get to a roof that’s on fire and rescue operations,” Jakubowkski said.
The event will allow local firefighters to become familiar with the abilities of Rutland City’s new platform ladder truck.
The hope is to get at least 50 firefighters involved. Jakubowski said all will be wearing facial coverings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The mall ceased retail sales operations as such late last year.
“This is the first time we’ve done something like this (at the mall),” said Jakubowski. “We’d like to do more water drills there.”
